Christmas project

OSWEGO - The students at Trinity Catholic School selected the Family Resource Center, formerly known as the Pregnancy Center, to be the recipient of the items collected as part of this year’s Christmas service project. Students donated a variety of baby items to be distributed by the agency. Pictured with the items collected are: Audrey Canale, Hannah Bourdon, Xavier Burdick, Grace Filkins, Leah Cady and Jason Crouch.
