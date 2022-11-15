CiTi BOCES hosts local trades unions, Oswego County students for 2022 trades fair

MEXICO - High school students from all nine Oswego County school districts recently had the opportunity to meet and speak with representatives from many local trades unions during a trades fair hosted in the heavy equipment repair and operation lab at CiTi BOCES’ main campus in Mexico.
Students participated in hands-on demonstrations and activities, including building a working electrical circuit with a light switch, exploring electro-mechanical controls and piecing together roofing tiles in the correct orientation.
Students also had the opportunity to present their resumes to the union partners and obtain fliers, brochures, and other relevant training and employment information.
“We’d like to thank all of our participants and union partners this year for a successful event,” CiTi BOCES Business Education Liaison Garrette Weiss said.
Weiss’ primary goal is to engage local and regional business and educational institutions to form strategic partnerships for the betterment of CiTi’s students.
“Not only is this a fantastic opportunity for hands-on learning, but it allows students to meet face-to-face with some of the people and organizations they may encounter and even work and train for in the future,” Weiss said.
The Truckers Association of New York and Rusty Stetzel; The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and Jay Brophy; Sprinker Fitters Local -69 and Tim Coleman; Local -1163 Millwrights and Randy Lambert; NYS Department of Transportation and William Chiro; Iron Workers Local -60 and Corey Mossow; Sheet Metal Workers -58 and Jeff Foster; IUOE Local -158 Operating Engineers and Sarah McKernan; Oswego County Workforce NY; Central New York Electricians Training Alliance and Rav Tucker; Carpenters Local -277 and Bob Wilmott; Roofers Local -195 and Bill Rathbun; North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters; and Laborers Local -633 and Scott Swift participated in this year’s trades fair.
Deja Brew, a student-run café/barista operation located on-site at BOCES, provided coffee for the participants, while culinary arts students put together boxed lunches for all participants.
To obtain more information on CiTi BOCES’ various program offerings, including career and technical education, visit www.citiboces.org.
