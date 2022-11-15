CiTi BOCES hosts local trades unions, Oswego County students for 2022 trades fair

Various Central New York union partners and agency representatives recently took part in a student-targeted trades fair inside CiTi BOCES’ heavy equipment repair and operation lab, located at their Mexico campus.

MEXICO - High school students from all nine Oswego County school districts recently had the opportunity to meet and speak with representatives from many local trades unions during a trades fair hosted in the heavy equipment repair and operation lab at CiTi BOCES’ main campus in Mexico.

Students participated in hands-on demonstrations and activities, including building a working electrical circuit with a light switch, exploring electro-mechanical controls and piecing together roofing tiles in the correct orientation.

