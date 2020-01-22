CiTi BOCES unveils new tagline ‘Build Your Future’

MEXICO - The new year brings a new tagline for the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi): ‘Build Your Future.’
The decision was made after a collection of surveys asking participants what they felt the mission of CiTi was.
Whether a high schooler gaining hands-on career training in a career and technical education program, an adult continuing their education to advance their career, a teacher seeking professional development, a staff member wanting to make a difference or a student needing support in exceptional education, ‘Build Your Future’ applies to the work of CiTi at large in the Oswego County community.
In conjunction with the tagline, ‘Keys to the CiTi’ were also established as a device to operationalize the mission of the organization. These questions can be used by staff and students each day when making decisions: Is this safe? Is this done with integrity? Is this kind? Is this helpful?
The Oswego County Board of Cooperative Educational Services re-branded in 2015, becoming this Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi). Established in 1948 to provide cost-effective educational programs and services, the organization has expanded and evolved to serve the 17,000 plus students in Oswego County in an ever-changing economy.
