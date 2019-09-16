PHOENIX - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) Arts in Education program, brought its Summer Enrichment program to the Phoenix Central School District this summer.
The goal of the program is to provide enrichment experiences, specifically focused around STEAM material and equipment that otherwise may not be easily accessible to students.
Students participating in the program were able to work on team building exercises as well as individual art projects. One of the exercises involved students working together to unlock a box using word and logic puzzles. Other sessions included stop motion animation, Minecraft, art and wellness activities.
Will Jones, the Director of Arts in Education said that the program helped students transition into new grades and meet middle school teachers. He also hopes that the students continue to have fun and don’t see the exercises as work, but as a natural by-product of the structured program.
