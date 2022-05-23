CiTi Business Education Liaison Garrette Weiss receives recognition from the Army

MEXICO – Members of the Army’s Syracuse Recruiting Battalion recently praised The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) Business Education Liaison Garrette Weiss for his efforts in organizing an inaugural event to promote military opportunities to CiTi’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) students.
Capt. Matthew Ronchetti, Commander of the Army Syracuse Recruiting Battalion, joined by CiTi District Superintendent Christopher Todd, surprised Weiss with a plaque and coin after the business education liaison worked for months to organize CiTi’s Military Day. The event, held in April, drew hundreds of CTE students where they learned about career opportunities across several branches.
“Mr. Weiss’s passion and openness to partner with us allows us to educate students about opportunities in the Army,” Capt. Ronchetti said. “His efforts help us to break through those myths and misconceptions about what it’s like to be in the Army and, hopefully, open up a career path to students.”
Weiss, in his role, regularly procures and fosters relationships with regional businesses, organizations, agencies and community members to help students realize the vast career opportunities available throughout the Oswego County and Central New York region.
“I am humbled and truly believe in the military and all it has to offer our students,” Weiss said. “They are the ones who really make the magic happen – not me.”
