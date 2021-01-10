MEXICO — Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) were recently recognized as most employable in their class for quarter one of the 2020-21 school year.
The Most Employable Award recognized students for character traits that make them employable in the field, and one student from each class is nominated each quarter. The program is supported by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, who provides $50 gift cards to five lucky students selected at random.
The following students were recognized for quarter one: Julian Guzman (Central Square, digital media technology), Holly McCarty (Pulaski, New Vision specialized careers), Alissa Bova (Phoenix, culinary arts), Jarrett Harter (Oswego, industrial electrical technology year two), Austin Dufrane (Pulaski, industrial electrical technology year one), Harley Bezio (APW, outdoor power equipment technology), Jared Charleston (Phoenix, construction technology), Emilie Lyboult (Central Square, early childhood education), Jacob Hill (Mexico, welding technology), Mitchell Donaldson (Fulton, advanced metal manufacturing), David Kolodziejczyk (APW, auto body), Travis Gallia (Central Square, auto tech), Ella Hicks (Fulton, New Vision Allied Health), Genna Eusepi (Phoenix, cosmetology year two), Crystal Boland (Fulton, cosmetology year one) and Ayden White (Central Square, heavy equipment repair and operation).
