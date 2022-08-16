CiTi celebrates CTE completers

CTE recipients of the Spike Nolan “Making a Difference” Scholarship sponsored by Chase Enterprises. From left, early childhood education student Hailey McGrew, Allen Chase, computer coding student Aiden Seinoski, computer coding instructor Alex McCombie and early childhood education instructor Beth Britton.

MEXICO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) celebrated hundreds of Career and Technical Education (CTE) completers throughout four ceremonies at their campus in Mexico, before parents, families and district administrators.

“The students being recognized here today have worked hard,” said CiTi CTE Principal Michael Thurlow. “Undoubtedly, they have encountered challenges and setbacks that have tested them, pushed them to grow, and ultimately made them stronger. During their time at their home schools and here at CiTi BOCES, these students have been given the opportunities to fine-tune not only their life skills, but also the tools needed to go out and pursue their career goals. Whatever it is that you envision for yourself in the future, you are the one who will make it happen.”

