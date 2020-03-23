CiTi construction students ease burden for ARISE

MEXICO - Construction technology students in the morning and afternoon career and technical education sessions at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) have helped one local nonprofit save time, energy and money by building an indoor-storage unit for aluminum ramp components.
ARISE welcomed the students for the hands-on experience to apply skills learned under the direction of teacher Craig Mahon. Familiar with the agency’s wooden and aluminum ramp programs to help people throughout Oswego County gain accessibility to their homes, the students said they were happy to help ARISE organize their materials. Mahon said the students applied measuring skills, use of power tools, construction math and assembly of the indoor unit within ARISE’s offices on State Route 104 in Oswego.
The unit was designed by CiTi students after ARISE staff members provided them with the room size and told them what was needed. James Karasek, ARISE manager of independent living, said the project is more cost-effective for the agency since it will no longer have to pay an outside source to house the ramp materials.
“This is real life; it helps change lives,” Karasek said of the support from CiTi students.
This is the first class project of its kind with ARISE, which has had a three-year working partnership with the CTE construction technology program. In the past, students have constructed wooden ramps and help piece together aluminum ramps for local families.
Additional skills construction technology students will learn throughout the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year include: roof framing, siding, stairs and both interior and exterior housing work.
“We do it all,” one student said.
