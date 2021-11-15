CiTi construction technology students partner with ARISE to build mobility ramp

MEXICO – Students from the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) construction technology program partnered with the ARISE Oswego County Ramp Program to help another local resident gain mobility and maintain a sense of freedom and independence.
Separate groups of students from CiTi construction technology instructor Craig Mahon’s class worked in the morning and afternoon to install a ramp they had previously built in sections at the Mexico campus.
“Through this longstanding community partnership, our students were able to utilize their skills while improving the life of yet another Oswego County resident,” construction technology instructor Craig Mahon said.
The ARISE Oswego County Ramp Program has impacted the lives of many individuals returning home after rehabilitation, allowing them to maintain sense of dignity in being able to get out of the house and be a part of the community, which makes the program an indispensable service for many residents.
“It’s an invaluable experience for students to be able to do this through our partnership with ARISE,” CiTi Business Education Liaison Garrette Weiss said. “It’s a win-win all around and we look forward to continuing this terrific initiative.”
ARISE is a nonprofit, community-based organization that builds and supplies ramps for families throughout the area. The Oswego County Ramp Program has impacted the lives of many individuals returning home after rehabilitation, upholding the sense of freedom in being able to get out of the house and be a part of the community.
