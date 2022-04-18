CiTi cosmetology students provide free haircuts, styles for Volney Elementary STRIVE program students

MEXICO – Students from the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi’s) STRIVE program at Volney Elementary received complementary haircuts and styles during a recent field trip to CiTi’s Mexico campus.
CiTi’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) cosmetology program students demonstrated their skills, creating everything from Mohawks to simple trims for the children.
Following their field trip, Volney Elementary’s STRIVE students had a pizza party and visited other CTE classes on campus to learn more about future opportunities.
“They were able to get an inside look at multiple technical specialties, such as coding and welding, and even got to visit the digital media room where they received stickers,” said Volney Elementary Principal of Exceptional Education Christa Tolbert. “The students immensely enjoyed their visit to CiTi.”
Other CTE programs students explored include Heavy Equipment Repairand Operation (HERO), welding technology, nursing assistant and automotive technology.
