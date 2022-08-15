CiTi dental assisting graduates enter workforce

Dental assisting graduates gather for a group photo. From left, CiTi Board of Education President John Shelmidine, Health Occupations Coordinator Liz Rice, Andrew Washer, Katelyn Perez, Jena Brown and dental assisting instructor Adele Haskins.

MEXICO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) dental assisting program recently honored four graduates as they enter the workforce.

The students worked hard over the course of the last 10 months as they shadowed directly with local dentists, participated in hands-on work in the state-of-the-art lab and completed coursework and class instruction.

