CiTi dental assisting graduates enter workforce

MEXICO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) dental assisting program recently honored four graduates as they enter the workforce.
The students worked hard over the course of the last 10 months as they shadowed directly with local dentists, participated in hands-on work in the state-of-the-art lab and completed coursework and class instruction.
Graduates were joined by their families, instructors and administrators at the CiTi main campus in Mexico as they received their diplomas and vowed to “improve the oral health of the public, and to promote high standards of quality dental care.”
The following students completed the program: Andrew Washer, Jena Brown, Katelyn Perez and Jennifer Barker.
The dental assisting program has a 100% placement rate into the workforce. Interested candidates in the next class offering can visit CiTiboces.org/AdultOfferings for more information.
