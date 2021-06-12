CiTi digital media technology student collaborates with Oswego Health Foundation

MEXICO - A student in the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) digital media technology class recently completed a logo design for the Oswego Health Foundation’s “Wellness at Work” initiative.
Wellness at Work was born out of the effects of COVID-19; the Oswego Health Foundation Business Relations Committee felt it was especially important to support self-care and wellness during this ongoing difficult time. Community members can find resources and tips at www.oswegohealth.org/wellness.
Emily Hamacher, from Central Square, was selected from instructor Jon Miller’s digital media technology class at CiTi as the winner for creating a logo for the Oswego Health Foundation project.
“It was a pleasure working with the talented students of CiTi BOCES digital media technology class,” said Oswego Health Foundation Director of Business and Community Development, Michele M. Hourigan. “We are thankful for the time and efforts put forth by the instructor and his students.”
The digital media technology program lays the foundation for careers in web development, graphic design, animation, print, and more.
“All Career and Technical Education offerings at CiTi thrive from real-life experiences with community partners like Oswego Health,” said CiTi Business Education Liaison Garrette Weiss.
(0) comments
