MEXICO – The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) will expand its Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings in the 2022-23 school year with the addition of a dental assisting program and agricultural studies program to meet students’ interests and a county-wide need for employment in these emerging industries.
The CTE agricultural studies program - which coincides with Americans’ growing interest in farm-to-table dining and buying locally sourced produce and goods - will engage students in exploring sustainable farm-to-table pathways through plant sciences, horticulture, small animals and conservation. Nearly 100 acres of CiTi-owned forest would be used to expand CiTi Farms for various program highlights, like beekeeping, while students collaborate with those enrolled in CTE Heavy Equipment Repair and Operation (HERO), construction technology, welding technology, culinary and industrial electrical technologies programs to complete projects.
CiTi Director of College and Career Education Marla Berlin says Oswego County 10th-graders where overwhelmingly enthusiastic about the agricultural studies program when surveyed in December 2021.
“We’re hoping what we’re already doing, what the students say they’d be interested in and the resources we have on our campus will help us get that program up and running,” she said.
CiTi was awarded a grant from Cornell University to purchase a cement mixer and tools to build a shed to store items for the agricultural studies program, along with cold frames to protect seeds and plants from freezing weather.
Students in the dental assisting program will learn how to work alongside dentists to treat patients. Dental assistants may perform basic patient care, prepare equipment, handle instruments and maintain dental records.
This course will prepare students to take dental X-rays, sterilize instruments, and assist with dental procedures. Some topics of study include emergency care, infection control, preventive dentistry, clinical assisting and dental radiology. Students will practice skills in a dental lab set up. Students who successfully complete this program will be prepared to take the licensure exam for dental assistants.
Students interested in these two programs, or any of CiTi’s CTE programs, may visit CiTiboces.org/CTE for more information and enroll through their home school’s guidance counselor.
