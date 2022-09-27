CiTi Fourth Street School opens “The Spark” store for students

Pictured from left, CiTi teacher Dayna Lunkenheimer, student Mitchell Twiss and custodian Ginger Bieganowski behind the newly constructed mobile store “The Spark.”

MEXICO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) is once again expanding opportunities for exceptional education students; through the vision of a teacher and the help of a custodial worker, the Fulton Fourth Street School location now offers a school-wide store as part of their positive behavioral program, where students can earn dollars they can spend at “The Spark.”

CiTi custodian Ginger Bieganowski built the mobile store on wheels herself on her own time outside of work hours, saying it was her pleasure and she is proud of it. The name “The Spark” aligns with the CiTi mascot, Sparky the dragon.

