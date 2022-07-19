CiTi graduates 18 adult learners in practical nursing program

MEXICO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) recently graduated 18 adult students from their practical nursing program recently.
During the ceremony, the graduates recited the practical nursing pledge, ending with: “May my life be devoted to service and to high ideals of the nursing profession.”
An alumna from the 2021 graduating class, Nina Schanze gave an encouraging word to the graduates.
“Never be afraid to speak up and be an advocate for your patients,” she said. “Remember why you chose to become nurses.”
Graduating students were: Sandy Barker, Elizabeth Berkey, Abagail Breckheimer, Samantha Briant, Vanna Ellis, Molly Fleming, Andrea Florkey, Kirsten Greenleaf, Kimberly Hamm, Amber Menkins, Ashley Naples, Jessica Owens, Jenna Piazza, Katelyn Place, Marina Regan, Brittany Roffo, Carrigan Serafini and Samantha Steurrys.
The salutatorian award was presented to Kirsten Greenleaf and the valedictorian award was presented to Abagail Breckheimer.
“I would like to thank our teachers for all their support and kindness throughout these long months,” said Breckheimer. “Not only were you there to support us academically, but you also supported us as real people through some of our hardest moments like true nurses do, and for that we thank you.”
The following were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society: Jessica Owens, Marina Regan, Jenna Piazza, Kimberly Hamm, Kirsten Greenleaf, Samantha Briant, Abigail Breckheimer, Sandy Barker and Samantha Steurrys.
CiTi Board of Education President John Shelmidine gave the keynote address congratulating the graduates.
“Your professional is noble, your skills great and your tenacity and abilities, commendable,” he said. “You have compassion and empathy. Tonight, we celebrate and acknowledge your achievements and successes.”
The next practical nursing class offering will begin in the fall. For more information or to register, visit CiTiboces.org/AdultOfferings.
