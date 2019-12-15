OSWEGO - Students in the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) heavy equipment repair and operation class got a taste of real-world experience as they worked on reshaping the parking lot area at Benjamin Fields in Oswego.
“We’re always looking for projects we can do,” said instructor Sue Whalen. “The Oswego County Youth Soccer Association had a need, and it’s nice our students are able to fill that need and gain valuable experience in the process.”
The project started in early October and is now halfway done. The class looks to pick the project back up in the spring.
“This project has been very valuable to the students,” said instructor Nate Grey. “Both on the operator side of things as well as the repair side.”
In total, 577 yards of stone has been delivered to the area. That delivery couldn’t have been made possible without the help of George Joyce of Laser Transit. Joyce helped move the classes’ equipment with a trailer. Oswego County plans on moving the equipment back to CiTi when the project is completed.
