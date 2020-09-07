CiTi hosts New Vision program registration event

MEXICO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation recently hosted a New Vision program registration event on its main campus, which signified the first group of students who had returned to CiTi grounds since buildings had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following state safety guidelines and social distancing practices, the students were able to check-in with their New Vision instructors and register for their programs, get measured for scrubs if necessary and receive pertinent information.
The participating high school seniors interested in pursuing careers in healthcare, law, public safety, government, engineering and a host of other options, will receive 12 SUNY Oswego college credits. Students who hadn’t taken a class through SUNY Oswego in their home district prior to their New Vision enrollment were able to virtually connect with Daniela Mosko, High School Programs Coordinator for SUNY Oswego, through a Zoom video chat connection to help them through the registration process.
Anna Bigelow, a student from the Mexico Academy and Central School District, said she is ecstatic to begin her New Vision Allied Health program in just a few weeks. “Since I was little, I always wanted to be a doctor; I look forward to knowing the different parts of the medical field,” she said.
Sarah Jones echoed that sentiment, as the Oswego City School District student prepares for her journey through the New Vision Specialized Careers program. With a passion for psychology, Jones said she is excited to learn more about the counseling field because she finds joy in helping others. A personal goal, she said, is to specifically learn more about art therapy.
Each of the 68 incoming New Vision students completed a multi-step process to get into the program, which included an application, an interview and a virtual orientation prior to their acceptance. Robyn Proud, Principal of Student Programs at SUNY Oswego, said she was glad to see so many smiling faces in person, excited for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
