CiTi industrial electrical technology students tour Huhtamaki
Buy Now

Industrial electrical technology students from CiTi tour Huhtamaki in Fulton.

FULTON - Industrial Electrical Technology students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) recently toured Huhtamaki in Fulton.

The career and technical education program is one of the newer offerings through CiTi, providing skill development and technical training geared for entry-level employment in electrical fields.

Among many concepts, students learn how to install, troubleshoot and maintain electrical systems using state-of-the-art tools of the trade. Touring facilities like Huhtamaki, a lead manufacturer of packaging products, lets the students see the types of positions available right here in Oswego County.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.