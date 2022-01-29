CiTi instructor selected to teach FDNY training program

MEXICO – The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) Career and Technical Education (CTE) public safety and justice program instructor David Eiffe has been given a rare opportunity to provide week-long training to the fire department of the city of New York’s captains and battalion chiefs at the end of January.
Eiffe, who also serves as a fire service instructor for the New York State Office of Homeland Security, learned about the opportunity with FDNY and its request for Fire Officer II certification class instructors at the FDNY Fire Training Academy on Randalls Island.
“It’s a pretty unique opportunity and I’m excited, nervous and grateful to be given the chance,” he said. “This is not something that most people get to do with FDNY being the department everyone looks to as far as being a large metro city.”
Eiffe will teach Jan. 31-Feb. 4.
