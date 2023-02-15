OSWEGO - A free parent information night will be held at SUNY Oswego Sheldon Hall Ballroom at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 for all those who are interested in taking advantage of the opportunities through the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s (CiTi) New Vision programs, which provide career-minded learning experiences to high school seniors in preparation for college.
Law enforcement, veterinary science, healthcare, business, engineering… these and more are all possible fields of study for interested senior-year students. All programs meet five days a week throughout the school year for a half-day. The students spend three weekday mornings or afternoons on the SUNY Oswego campus in a classroom setting. The remaining two days are spent at various rotation sites where students have the opportunity to learn and gain experience in a real-life professional setting. Rotation sites may include hospitals, town courts, local businesses, veterinary offices, schools and more.
The New Vision Program has prepared numerous students in a variety of careers for success in their field. Current New Vision student Carolena Canale’s exposure to a variety of business settings as a New Vision Specialized Careers student prepared her for success in the future business field.
“New Vision has been such a great learning experience for me through the exposure in the business field while also giving me a head start when going to college. It prepares you for a new learning environment and gives you the tools to get there,” she said.
Canale credits New Vision with opening doors to new paths she did not originally see. Through the program, she had become interested in marketing and advertising, something she did not realize was in her wheelhouse.
Students enrolled in the New Vision program have the ability to receive twelve college credits through SUNY Oswego. New Vision students will get the chance to explore career choices at local businesses. Students are placed in a career setting customized to them with a carefully selected mentor, where they are able to learn career-specific skills.
Interested students must submit an application and two educator references. The application is available at CiTiboces.org/CTE.
CiTi teachers and counselors will be available at the New Vision Parent Information Night held at SUNY Oswego on Feb. 15 to take questions and provide resources and information. If unable to attend, but would like more information, call (315) 963-4251 or email pr@CiTiboces.org.
