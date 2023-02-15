OSWEGO - A free parent information night will be held at SUNY Oswego Sheldon Hall Ballroom at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 for all those who are interested in taking advantage of the opportunities through the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s (CiTi) New Vision programs, which provide career-minded learning experiences to high school seniors in preparation for college.

Law enforcement, veterinary science, healthcare, business, engineering… these and more are all possible fields of study for interested senior-year students. All programs meet five days a week throughout the school year for a half-day. The students spend three weekday mornings or afternoons on the SUNY Oswego campus in a classroom setting. The remaining two days are spent at various rotation sites where students have the opportunity to learn and gain experience in a real-life professional setting. Rotation sites may include hospitals, town courts, local businesses, veterinary offices, schools and more.

