MEXICO — The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) New Vision students learned how to better prepare for a career in nursing after they recently connected virtually with a Duke University School of Nursing staff member.
Anne Derouin, the school’s lead faculty for its PNP-primary care/MSN program, said the students first needed to be commended for wanting to potentially pursue a job where they try to help others, provide a service and enjoy problem-solving. She provided insight on various organizations nurses may work, utilization of telehealth, training requirements, the required national exam, continuing education, travel and average salaries.
Derouin said while there isn’t a worry about having a job in nursing in the future because of its high demand, the New Vision students should focus now on excelling in the following classes: biology, chemistry, anatomy, microbiology, psychology and sociology. The latter two are important, Derouin said, because humans are complex, and those courses will better help them to understand human behaviors and to be able to build relationships with future patients.
Seeing nursing first-hand through volunteer opportunities will give the New Vision students real-world experience, she said where they can connect with nursing staff on the job. Although some of those instances may be limited due to the current coronavirus pandemic, New Vision students have been able to take advantage of various rotations at local healthcare sites, such as Oswego Health.
While there are several options for various nursing degrees, Derouin highly encouraged the New Vision students to investigate obtaining a baccalaureate degree science of nursing.
During the question-and-answer portion of the Zoom connection, New Vision Allied Health student Tyler May, of Oswego City School District, said that after reading through Derouin’s decades of work, he had wondered about her most satisfying nursing experience. Derouin said a few of the patients she took care of early in her career had become so meaningful that she still presently thinks about them.
The video connection was made possible by CiTi’s Distance Learning program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.