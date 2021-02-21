CiTi offers scholarship opportunities for students

MEXICO - Several alumni, business partners and community supporters of the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) have contributed tens of thousands of dollars in financial support to provide students with scholarship opportunities.
Throughout the years, an abundance of scholarship opportunities have been offered to CiTi students looking to join the workforce after graduation or advance their studies at a trade school or college. CiTi counselor David Eastman said while the organization has been fortunate to have a handful of scholarships, and CiTi staff are thankful and ecstatic to continue to see scholarship support.
Within the last year alone, the CiTi Scholarship Committee worked with alumni, community members and business partners to add close to $20,000 worth of scholarships through local connections.
“As a team, we started looking at what was offered regionally and nationally,” said Garrette Weiss, CiTi business education liaison. “We have a goal of coming up with one additional scholarship with each monthly committee meeting.”
Eastman said the increase in scholarships affords students and their families with a broad awareness of community resources. He added that they are always looking for additional ways to support students during and after their CiTi CTE experience.
The other benefit of individuals and business supporters partnering with CiTi to offer scholarships is the recruitment of qualified future employees who excel with soft skills, work ethic and positive attitudes.
Counselor Ryan Warner said the scholarship process has become easier for students and families after the switch to an online structure. All available scholarships may be found on CiTi’s website at CiTiboces.org/Scholarships.
Scholarships are broken down into regional and local categories, including the Spike Nolan “Making a Difference” Scholarship in memory of Floyd “Spike” Nolan, who was an instructor at CiTi. That scholarship is offered by Allen Chase, of Chase Enterprises. Chase is an alumnus of the organization and saw the value in supporting CiTi students succeed.
Eastman, Weiss and Warner all shared how great it is to see alumni return and give back to the CTE programs that had such a positive and inspirational impact on their lives.
People interested in financially supporting new scholarship opportunities, or other ways to help CiTi students achieve success, may reach out to Weiss at 315-963-4264 or email scholarships@CiTiboces.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.