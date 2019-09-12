CiTi partners with Elks Lodge for bench build, donation

MEXICO - Students enrolled in the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s Summer Edge program recently participated in a service-learning project that benefited the community.
CiTi administration and the Elks Lodge -271 came up with the idea of having the students build wooden benches for the village of Mexico Cemetery. Principal Penny Morley, of the CiTi STRIVE program, said organizers felt the benches would become a gift for community members to utilize while visiting the cemetery.
Throughout the building process, all 99 students learned how to work as a team while using math and carpentry skills, and vocational safety training. The Summer Edge program gives students the opportunity to increase student engagement with introductions to vocational learning while also mitigating the “summer slide” in literacy and core areas.
“Faculty, staff and other students have mentioned the many positive changes in regard to students communicating face-to-face while coping with potential conflicts, learning how to give and receive compliments, and developing leadership skills,” said Morley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.