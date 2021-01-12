CiTi presented with School Safety Excellence Award

MEXICO — The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) has received the highest distinction in school safety excellence once again, an award presented annually by Utica National Insurance Group.
CiTi received the 2020 Utica National School Safety Excellence Award at the titanium with honors level, the highest honor given out by the group. The honor recognizes districts’ work toward creating a safe environment for students, staff and visitors.
John Raflowski, coordinator of safety and risk at CiTi, says that safety is always at the forefront of decision-making at CiTi. The safety and risk service that CiTi offers to school districts provides reviews, recommendations and assistance with district safety policies, including protocols and trainings to help minimize instances of accidents and injury, and to safeguard the educational environment.
Categories considered during the award process include bullying prevention programs and other areas that are measured using quantifiable surveys. CiTi has received this award consecutively for more than a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.