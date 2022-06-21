CiTi presents 22 public safety and justice graduates to the workforce

MEXICO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) public safety and justice program recently graduated 22 seniors who are ready for the workforce or continuing education.
The two-year program offers two tracks: police or firefighting. The police side teaches public speaking, team building, penal law, criminal procedure law, crime scene investigation, forensics, fingerprinting, vehicle stops, arrests and security guard training. The fire side offers firefighting instruction, safety, ropes and knots, rappelling, vehicle extrication, rescue techniques and experience on live fire training grounds. Both tracks provide CPR/AED certification, stop the bleeding training and a comprehensive physical training program.
“We express to them the importance of learning to work together and to live by core values: honor, respect, integrity and professionalism,” said public safety and justice instructor Charles Searor Jr.
Physical Training Awards went to Ryan Engler (Oswego) and Bradley Cross (APW). The Outstanding Officer Award was presented to Captain Liam Walsh (Central Square). Academic Excellence Awards went to Kaylee Gloude (Central Square) and Toby Baker (Oswego).
The Wendell Award, in memory of former Public Safety & Justice Instructor William T. Russell, was presented to Julia Porter of Oswego by the grandson of Russell and family. The award recognizes a student that leads by example and is always willing to help their fellow students.
The 2022 public safety and justice graduates are: Evan Allen (Sandy Creek), Toby Baker (Oswego), Michael Brady (Fulton), Nickolas Brown (Sandy Creek), Bradley Cross (APW), Ryan Engler (Oswego), Matthew Freer (Oswego), Kaylee Gloude (Central Square), Rebecca Haines (Oswego), Zachary Hansen (Oswego), Jeffrey Horner Jr. (Phoenix), Shane Kinter (Mexico), Henry Landers III (Central Square), Christiona Levendusky (Oswego), Cody Mullins (Pulaski), Ivan Pacheco (Oswego), Julia Porter (Oswego), Zachery Schneider (Oswego), Jace Townsend (Pulaski), Katrina Wallace (Oswego), Liam Walsh (Central Square) and David Ward (Central Square).
