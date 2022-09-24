CiTi presents Manufacturing Day for students Oct. 7

Students from CiTi pose alongside the Oswego County P-TECH information table during the 2019 Manufacturing Day.

MEXICO — The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) is celebrating its annual Manufacturing Day at its Mexico campus on Oct. 7 as an opportunity for students to meet with local company partners to learn more about the manufacturing industry.

Through CiTi’s Career and Technical Education program and the Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH), students are provided with the opportunity to discover what it takes and what skills are required to obtain the basis for employment as part of the growing manufacturing industry.

