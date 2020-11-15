Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers early, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.