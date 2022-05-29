CiTi’s A+ program at Mexico campus receives donation from McFee Ambulance

MEXICO – The Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service recently made a donation to The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi’s) Exceptional Education A + program students, based at CiTi’s Mexico campus, in light of April’s designation as Autism Awareness Month.
“April was Autism Awareness Month and, as a result of that, employees of McFee Ambulance wore special ‘on duty’ shirts and generated a donation fund,” McFee Ambulance Public Relations Coordinator Regina Balducci said.
Members of the Mexico-based, nonprofit ambulance service presented CiTi’s A+ students with dozens of fidget spinners, which students chose to receive as their donation, and brought along two ambulances for students to explore.
“We sincerely appreciate the collaboration with the community,” CiTi Alternative and Exceptional Education Principal Jennifer Poindexter said. “McFee is truly an invaluable asset and we appreciate all they do.”
Balducci said the ambulance service holds donation drives for at least two to three awareness months every year.
“We always appreciate the opportunity to support our local community,” she said.
