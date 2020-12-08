MEXICO — The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) has provided its second-year advanced metal manufacturing students with cutting-edge technology to help advance their hands-on skill set: a new precision cutter.
Those students in CiTi’s Career and Technical Education program may now utilize the new CNC plasma cutter, which instructor Joseph Hawksby Jr. said will give them valuable experience needed to work at most metal shops. Students must work with a computer-aided-design software program to come up with a desired drawing before it’s imported through a thumb drive and uploaded to a program that shows the plasma cutter’s path. Once students choose the correct settings, Hawksby said they will know how to navigate the machine to the correct piece of metal to be cut.
Metal materials produced from the equipment will include brackets, mounts, various parts, signs and more.
When students see the machine produce products quickly and efficiently, they are sure to be excited and motivated to learn Hawksby said.
