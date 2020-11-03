CiTi’s CARE program moves to Mexico

MEXICO - There have been no strikes for students enrolled in the Credit Accrual and Recovery for Everyone program through the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) since the program moved to CiTi Lanes in Mexico.
CiTi’s alternative education program space is in a former bowling alley, and Principal Robyn Proud said she couldn’t be more thrilled. She said she is most excited about the continued partnership with SUNY Oswego, whose practicum students remote in via Zoom to teach lessons to CARE students.
“It’s been about building relationships with students and their families,” she said. “We will always continue to be the CARE family, in-person or remotely. We’re a one-room schoolhouse again, and there are different learning pods.”
Oswego City School District sophomore Alexis Smith said she has been thrilled to learn in the inviting environment with all the supports of teachers and staff around her.
“You can go at your own pace and [the program] helps me become more independent on my own,” she said. “It’s calm and relaxing here.”
