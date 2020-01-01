CiTi’s culinary class welcomes Donald Beaudry
Donald Beaudry gave a presentation to the culinary arts class at CiTi.

MEXICO - Students in the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) culinary class were recently visited by a local food truck owner.

Donald Beaudry, owner of Clucknburger, discussed with the class his business and shared stories of real-life experiences.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to have a chance to learn about food trucks through an actual food truck owner,” said culinary arts instructor Susan Jerrett. “Beaudry was very honest about his own experiences, which helped the students to realize the work involved with food trucks.”

Beaudry spoke to the class for about an hour, going over everything from how he purchased his food truck, to what his current menu is.

