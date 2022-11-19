CiTi’s Model Schools Program recognizes Phoenix schools for esports initiative

The new JCB STEAM lab provides state-of-the-art equipment for esports athletes to utilize for esports.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Central School District’s (PCSD) esports program is providing students with high-tech opportunities in the world of gaming, earning recognition from competitors and colleagues across the state. As a result, the CiTi Instructional Technology Support (ITS): Model Schools Program has named the PCSD esports initiative as its program in the spotlight for November.

Since the PCSD’s inception of esports in January 2020 — as the first of its kind in Oswego County — the offering has created numerous opportunities for students who may not otherwise participate in extracurricular activities.

