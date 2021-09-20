MEXICO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) rolled out a new literacy initiative over the summer as its traveling library made several stops across Oswego County.
According to John Ramin, CiTi’s director of curriculum and instruction, grant funds from Stewart’s Shops were used to purchase books that would appeal to a wide audience of readers.
“We purchased many new books to engage students with ideas of cultural empathy and understanding, as well as STEM and literature through graphic novel formats,” Ramin said. “We used suitcases for transporting books to locations to follow the theme of ‘traveling.’”
CiTi staff and administrators embraced that theme when they hit the road with the traveling library throughout the summer months, making stops at Lura Sharp Elementary in Pulaski, Fourth Street School in Fulton, and on the main CiTi campus in Mexico.
“We brought books to all the locations and let the students and staff go through various genres and topics and check out books,” Ramin said. “It was well-received, and 139 books were checked out during the three days of operation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.