CiTi SRO support extends beyond school buildings

MEXICO - Support of the school resource officers (SROs) at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) has gone beyond the walls of its main campus in Mexico.
After school buildings were temporarily closed this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, CiTi SROs Jeffrey Margrey and Steven Stonecypher’s connection with students reached far beyond a typical school setting. The pair would often ride together throughout Oswego County to visit students who needed extra guidance and connections to ensure they were safe and well and had the support and encouragement to complete the work assigned.
Margrey and Stonecypher checked on a handful of students through the tail end of the 2019-2020 school year and summer to make sure they were on task and motivated. In some cases, the SROs ate lunch with the students, assisted them with getting on their Chromebooks to complete homework, encouraged them to participate in their virtual meetings, delivered food and offered additional measures of help as needed.
“We are really good about reaching out to these kids as much as we can,” Stonecypher said. “We know part of this is counseling, not just policing. It’s always good to do nice things for people.”
Extra support for students also meant extra support for the family units. One success story, Margrey said, was a parent’s shift from frustration to joy after their student finally joined the virtual learning environment after conversations with the SROs. Seeing that shifting attitude and accountability from all “was enjoyable to see,” Margrey said.
Both Stonecypher and Margrey said they are excited for the 2020-2021 school year and remain ready and willing to assist more students and families and do what they can to ensure everyone’s comfortability and safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.