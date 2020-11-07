CiTi student uses hunger for hands-on work to finish OSHA training early

MEXICO - Kaden King, a Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) student enrolled in the heavy equipment repair and operation program, is a go-getter.
The junior Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District student has such a love for hands-on work experience that he completed the required 10-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration required training in just over one day. HERO students were given class time to study and complete the online training, which was required before any equipment operation could begin. King went above and beyond to finish the process at home so he could get right to work.
“I’ve run tractors since I was six,” he said. “This was just so I could go out and work. I am opening to learning anything; it’s fun.”
King learned how to operate a backhoe, skid-steer, excavator, bulldozer and payloader as part of his Career and Technical Education experience at CiTi. His teacher, Nick Marshall, said he is proud of King for his work ethic and drive. Throughout the next several weeks and beyond, King and his classmates, who now also have finished the OSHA training, will continue to operate the heavy equipment doing various tasks on the back property of CiTi’s main campus in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.