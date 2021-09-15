MEXICO – Staff and students of the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) gathered Friday, Sept. 10 for two separate ceremonies throughout the day to remember the 9/11 attacks 20 years later.
CiTi public safety and justice instructor Charlie Searor recited a timeline of the terror attacks as they unfolded and delivered remarks before hundreds of students, most of whom were not yet born at the time of the attacks.
“What transpired that day 20 years ago stunned the nation and the world,” Searor said. “Almost every New Yorker who is old enough can tell you where they were and what they were doing when news broke of the first plane hitting the North Tower of The World Trade Center.
Searor believes events like this are important for students in CiTi’s public safety and justice program to help instill honor, integrity and respect for all who work in law enforcement and the emergency service fields.
“We’re looking to bring that experience to the classroom and do a lot of hands-on activities so they can be exposed to different topics to hopefully instill some fire in their belly to go out and protect and serve their state and country,” he said.
