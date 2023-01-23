CiTi students learn budgeting from Bryant & Stratton College representative

Brant & Stratton College representative presents budgeting to CiTi advanced metal manufacturing students.

MEXICO - Bryant & Stratton College recently gave a budgeting presentation to the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s (CiTi) advanced metal manufacturing class.

Through an activity, Matthew Pantoja, from Bryant & Stratton College, randomly assigned different careers with a set income to each student.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.