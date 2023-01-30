CiTi students learning to build houses

MEXICO - Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) continue to provide students with valuable skills that will serve them long after they graduate.
Construction technology students have been building cutting boards, walls for the electrical technology class and small houses in the workshop. These houses replicate the building process used in full-sized residential construction. Throughout the remainder of the school year, students will work on these houses until they are complete with a roof, windows, doors, drywall and trim in the interior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.