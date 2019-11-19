CiTi students prepare lunches for State Sen. Ritchie Senior Health Fair

MEXICO - Students enrolled in the culinary arts program at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation prepared lunches for the State Senator Ritchie Senior Health and Wellness Fair held on Oct. 11.
Held at Jefferson Community College, the career and technical education students prepared and packed sandwiches, as well as waited on attendees of the event.
“The experience provides the students with real-life experience, showing them what it takes to cater an event,” said sous chef Samuel Passer, culinary arts instructor.
The class’s salads, ham and turkey sandwiches and cookies were well received by the everyone at the fair.
