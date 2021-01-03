MEXICO - Students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) practiced skills learned in class to create a happy holiday for local veterans.
Elijah Durval and Darcia Crawford (both from Oswego City School District), students in Carolyn Deary-Petrocci’s outdoor education class, wanted to complete an act of kindness for veterans staying at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Syracuse. The pair created stockings to be stuffed with personal care items with the help of Assemblyman Will Barclay before they are delivered to the hospital.
Durval said he was thrilled to participate “because my grandfather was a veteran.”
