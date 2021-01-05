MEXICO - Collaboration was the key to holiday fun for students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi).
The culinary arts career and technical education program offered a community service project with early childhood education students placed at Lura Sharp Elementary School in Pulaski to decorate holiday cakes with CiTi elementary students.
Culinary arts students prepared boxed cake kits, complete with a small cake, frosting in pastry bags, plastic ware and decorations. Guided by the ECE students, CiTi teachers and teaching assistants, the younger CiTi students remained socially distant in their respective classrooms and practiced teambuilding and social skills while they completed their cake creation to take home.
