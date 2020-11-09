CiTi supports local manufacturing opportunities for students

MEXICO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) has continued to offer educational and industry partner connections for students to fulfill pathways to employment for manufacturing facilities throughout the Central New York region.
Through CiTi’s Career and Technical Education, and the Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School programs, hundreds of students have learned what it takes to learn and develop skills needed to obtain the schooling and employment base needed to become a part of the growing, local manufacturing industry. All of that was recently celebrated during the annual Manufacturing Day, which was held virtually by the Manufacturers Association of Central New York, Inc. for students, community members and the manufacturing community.
While it has been a challenge in recent years for manufacturing facilities to find and employ skilled workers to fill available jobs, CiTi has been busy preparing the next generation of manufacturing employees through its versatile programs. Chena Tucker, executive director of the Workforce Development Board of Oswego County, said that youthful connection is exactly what the industry needs.
“The role that our young students can play is to lead and advance technological improvements that translate into improved operations and efficiencies for the businesses,” she said. “Our region’s economic stability is dependent upon an educated and skilled workforce. Our local manufacturing businesses compete in a global market and must have a skilled workforce to sustain and expand production.”
Current career pathways, Tucker said, are designed for not only a sequential path for career entry, but also career development and advancement. All are key to maintaining and growing the manufacturing industry. A career pathway in Advanced Manufacturing, she said, provides the job seeker or employee a clear path to understand what education, skills development and experience are necessary for them to enter their chosen profession and be successful in their career.
For more information on CiTi’s CTE and the Oswego County P-TECH program, visit www.CiTiboces.org.
