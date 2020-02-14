CiTi to host student interviews, connecting talent with opportunities

MEXICO - Local businesses are invited to the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 14 for student interviews on their main campus in Mexico, 179 County Route 64.
The event is engineered to connect the talent of students with career opportunities of local businesses. Students will be able to explore regional employment opportunities, network with their community and increase connections and develop communication and other employability skills.
Business partners are invited to register for the event online, which will allow them to preview and screen a pool of skilled and motivated high school seniors, many of whom are seeking direct entrance into the workforce upon graduation.
For more information, visit CiTiboces.org/studentinterviews or email studentinterviews@citiboces.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.