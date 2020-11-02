MEXICO - The educational experience at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) never stops.
CiTi recently welcomed the first practicum students from SUNY Oswego to its English classes for Career and Technical Education students. Teachers Savannah Zohler and Rachelle Salmonsen said they are thrilled to guide SUNY Oswego students Erin Vargo and Isabella Dockery as the pair prepares for student teaching experiences next semester.
“It’s been extremely helpful,” Zohler said. “(Vargo) has been able to teach some lessons and see a little bit of everything. I keep telling her: ‘If you can handle teaching during this pandemic you will be able to do just about anything!”
Throughout the last several weeks, Vargo said she has observed the classroom and is ecstatic to “be on the other side of the desk.” She taught a lesson she created and is happy to gain hands-on classroom experience.
“Every day I come here I am so excited,” she said. “We push into any of the CTE programs whose students get English credits. I feel like I’m learning so much because of all the programs I go into.”
Both she and Dockery said they are grateful to CiTi for the practicum placement because some SUNY students still await placement and preparation for their student teaching. Dockery also has learned to modify planned activities to keep social distance and health and safety practices in check.
“It’s fun; I’m learning a lot,” she said. “I’ve known I wanted to be a teacher my whole life, and I think English is so important.”
Salmonsen said having Dockery in the classroom brought her back to her practicum experience, and she has aimed to provide the best learning experience for her. She said she has been impressed with Dockery’s enthusiasm and drive for helping students learn.
