WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District will be compensating teachers who use their planning period to cover a class for another teacher who may not be able to get a substitute.
The rate will be $35 per period.
The $35 mark was agreed upon after meeting with the teacher’s union and was based on other things they would be paid hourly for, such as a professional development or an after-school or summer school event.
A teacher’s planning period is unincumbered time they use to prepare lessons and instruction for their classes.
The teacher taking the time off will need to get it approved by an administrator.
Superintendent Larry C. Schmiegel said this is for in the event that no substitutes are available to put in the classroom at a given time.
Substitutes in the north country aren’t just assigned to one district, but can be working at multiple districts throughout the area.
“We could always use more substitute teachers,” Schmiegel said while adding that being a substitute teacher is a tough job.
He also added that there are times that substitutes will work in multiple buildings in the school district as well as multiple districts in the region.
“The rate of pay, I think is fair, but I think the number of subs could improve,” he said.
The amount of money a substitute makes varies based on a variety of factors in the city district, but an uncertified teacher would make $130 a day while a certified teacher would make $165 a day. Long-term substitutes and retired teachers who become substitutes make more money.
The school district also elected to make the contract run through the end of the collective bargaining agreement between the school and the teacher’s union, which was recently ratified, instead of having it expire yearly.
Schmiegel said they raised the rate to $35 to entice teachers.
“We would prefer a certified teacher that is familiar with the students, familiar with the schools policies, procedures, etc.,” he said.
Last school year there were 1,633 occurrences when teachers covered for their colleagues who were absent for at least one class period. That cost the district around $49,000.
Schmiegel said he believes it is a “win-win for the district.”
He said that this will also create a safer environment for students because they won’t be combining multiple classes in one space.
“It also emphasizes our importance of instruction,” he said. “By keeping a certified teacher in that space, the kids are more likely to learn in that space as opposed to a larger study hall situation.”
There is a teacher on a planning period every period throughout the day, Schmiegel said.
Staff Writer
