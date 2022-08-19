Parents’ Title IX concerns remain

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr Watertown Daily Times

 Amanda Morrison/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — After speaking during the last Watertown City School District Board of Education meeting and outlining what he finds to be blatant violations of Title IX in favor of the boys lacrosse teams over the girls, a parent is unhappy with how the district has initially responded to the claims, and he’s not the only one.

Peter M. Virga made his initial statements — citing six instances of alleged inequity between the girls and boys teams over equipment and uniforms to practice times and medical equipment — to the board earlier this month and gave the district 10 days for an initial response, which he received on Aug. 11 — a day before his imposed deadline. The district took Mr. Virga’s points and laid out answers to them in the form of a chart.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.