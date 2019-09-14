POTSDAM — Researchers from Clarkson University have been awarded a grant of $288,441 from the National Science Foundation.
The project funded is titled “MRI: Acquisition of a Tomographic Particle Image Velocimetry System” is funded through the Major Research Instrumentation program at the NSF, which supports the purchase of large capital equipment that advances the research capabilities of the university. Tomographic Particle Image Velocimetry is a laser measurement technique that enables experimental measurements of complex three-dimensional fluid flows in both air and water.
The TPIV system will be used by the investigators to support existing research efforts and explore new research topics, including aeroacoustic sound production during voiced speech, flow behavior in and around stream obstructions, ecological function in urban stream systems, and aerodynamic studies of nature inspired airfoils.
The research team consists of Erath and Co-Principal Investigators Assistant Professor Ian Knack (Civil and Environmental Engineering), Assistant Professor Abul Baki (Civil and Environmental Engineering), and Associate Professor Douglas Bohl (Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering).
