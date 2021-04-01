POTSDAM — Clarkson University Assistant Professor Andrew David was recently awarded a research fellowship for visiting faculty at Friday Harbor Laboratory, University of Washington.
The New Faculty Research Fellowships are designed to cover the expenses of faculty scientists coming to FHL to do research for the first time and are awarded to both early and mid-career faculty. The fellowship covers costs of FHL housing, lab, and facilities fees along with and boat and diving fees for a period of up to 2 months. In addition to carrying out active research, fellows are expected to give a seminar to students and researchers in residence at FHL.
Friday Harbor Laboratory is located on the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington and is world-renowned for research and education in marine sciences. The 490-acre tract of land on which FHL is located and the marine waters of the region are biological preserves. These preserves provide a wide range of protected terrestrial and marine environments for both short-term and long-term research projects. Research at FHL is conducted throughout the year and courses are offered during Fall, Spring and Summer.
David, whose research is centered on studying the ecological genetics of biological invasions in both marine and freshwater habitats currently has an active research program on the New England coast in the Atlantic Ocean but with the current fellowship plans to extend his research program into the northwestern Pacific. A number of aquatic invasive species have made their way to the Atlantic coast from the Pacific and vice versa and so by establishing a research program on the Pacific, the David Lab can provide a richer offering of projects for Clarkson undergraduate researchers.
More information on Friday Harbor Labs can be found here: https://fhl.uw.edu.
