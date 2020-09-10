POTSDAM — Clarkson University has entered Stage 2 of its four-stage gathering guide as part of the university’s Future Ready Plan for reopening this semester.
University officials made the announcement this week, and reminded students to continue to comply with school and public health protocols.
“The only reason we can move to phase two is that we are doing well — people are being compliant, they’re being diligent,” Clarkson President Anthony G. Collins said in a message to the campus community.
Clarkson held its first day of classes Aug. 19, and remained in its first stage until contact tracing resulting from initial campus testing was completed. During Stage 1, all nonessential meetings, gatherings and in-person activities outside of classes were prohibited, and 14 students were barred from studying on campus this semester for violating COVID-19 safeguards. Stage 2 permits nonessential meetings and gatherings of no more than 10 students.
Clubs and organizations have been directed to use the university’s Knight Life portal to reserve spaces and facilities for gatherings. Employees have been asked to continue to host virtual meetings unless granted approval for an in-person event.
The university will continue to monitor its cases and begin weekly random testing before moving forward to the third gathering stage. Stage 3 expands gathering rules to accommodate groups of up to 25 people; and Stage 4 caps gatherings at 50 people until further guidance is issued by state officials.
As of Tuesday night, the university has reported two confirmed positives since the beginning of the semester, and both individuals have recovered.
President Collins likened the university’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to a hockey game in which Clarkson is “outshooting the other team.”
“Maybe we’ve got twice the number of shots, we’re feeling pretty good about life, but we can’t, as in those circumstances, as with COVID-19, be complacent,” he said. “The other team could quickly score a goal, and this is no time to be complacent. It’s time to redouble our efforts and defeat this virus.”
As part of Clarkson’s Future Ready Plan, students were required to sign a social contract as an addition to the existing student code of conduct. The contract, called Clarkson Commitment, outlines 10 compliance expectations for all students and four additional expectations for those using dining hall facilities and residing in on-campus housing.
Clarkson University’s evolving plans and case dashboard are accessible at clarkson.edu/future-ready.
Should residents or other students wish to express concern over incidents related to student conduct or violations of community expectations, alleged violations can be referred to either community@clarkson.edu or community@potsdam.edu. Messages can be sent to both accounts if a reporter is unsure which university a student or group of students attends.
