POTSDAM — Mohamed Alarabi, a graduate student at Clarkson University studying Engineering and Management has been appointed to the Space Generation Advisory Council (SBAC) as the National Point of Contact for his home country of Libya.
Alarbai’s term will last two years. Mohamed also received his bachelor of science in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson. He has a minor in mathematics, with a concentration in aeronautical engineering.
SGAC is a non-governmental organization, which aims to represent students and young professionals to the United Nations (UN), space agencies industry, and academia. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the SGAC network of members, volunteers, and alumni has grown to more than 15,000 members representing more than 150 countries.
SGAC works to raise awareness among the next generation of space professionals on a global scale working together with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in promoting UN workshops and activities, and in supporting SGAC members to attend UNOOSA workshops, events and forums.
